Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,422,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

