Analysts Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Price Target at $61.49

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACC. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

American Campus Communities Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Campus Communities

Institutional Trading of American Campus Communities

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,658,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 170,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

