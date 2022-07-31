Analysts Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Price Target at $61.49

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.49.
Several brokerages recently commented on ACC. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
American Campus Communities Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.64 and a beta of 0.79.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,658,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 170,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
