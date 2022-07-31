Analysts Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Target Price at $238.09

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.90.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 target price on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cummins Trading Up 2.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $221.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.46 and its 200 day moving average is $206.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

