Analysts Set Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Target Price at $13.83

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMDA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 751,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 127,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Stock Down 2.9 %

GMDA opened at $1.67 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gamida Cell

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.