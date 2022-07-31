Analysts Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT at $16.50

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Karrels bought 40,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

MacroGenics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,800,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 547,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the period.

MGNX opened at $3.13 on Friday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $28.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.