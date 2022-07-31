Analysts Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT at $16.50

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO James Karrels bought 40,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics
MacroGenics Price Performance
MGNX opened at $3.13 on Friday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $28.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.13.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.