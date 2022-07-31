Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price at $296.47

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Netflix by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Netflix by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $224.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.53. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

