Analysts Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) PT at $25.83

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,950,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Price Performance

NYSE SHC opened at $19.20 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

