AnimalGo (GOM2) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $922,309.00

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $13.38 million and $922,309.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AnimalGo

GOM2 is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net.

AnimalGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

