Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE:HOUS opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.45. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

