Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 156.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Stock Down 0.4 %

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $291.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.38.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

