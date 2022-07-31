Apollon (XAP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

Apollon (XAP) traded 93.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $7,064.26 and $17.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollon has traded 109.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Apollon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.