Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

