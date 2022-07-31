Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 3,843.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,185 shares of company stock valued at $153,157. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $5,095,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 602,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,071.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 450,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 994,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 422,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

