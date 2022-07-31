Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Oppenheimer

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.88.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. Ares Capital has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

