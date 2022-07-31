Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ARGO stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $518.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.53 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

