Argon Achieves Market Capitalization of $170,439.66 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $170,439.66 and $60,913.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00609837 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 86,759,225 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,588 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

