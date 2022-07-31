Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arisz Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Arisz Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arisz Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

Arisz Acquisition Trading Down 9.5 %

Arisz Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10. Arisz Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Arisz Acquisition Company Profile

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

