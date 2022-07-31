Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 217.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

AHH stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

