Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Senior Officer Acquires C$17,500.00 in Stock

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Derek Christopher White purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 483,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$169,230.95.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

AOT opened at C$0.38 on Friday. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.54 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.84.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AOT shares. CIBC cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.