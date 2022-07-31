ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group cut ASGN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut ASGN from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. 236,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. ASGN has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

