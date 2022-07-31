Assemble Protocol (ASM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $828,521.00

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.34 million and approximately $828,521.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.87 or 1.00071126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033284 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,471,875,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,204,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

