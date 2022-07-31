Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.31.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. Atkore’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Atkore by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

