Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $241.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

