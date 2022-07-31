AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoWeb

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoWeb stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.76% of AutoWeb worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

AutoWeb Price Performance

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Stories

