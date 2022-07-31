AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.76-$9.96 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.63.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVB traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,019. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.43 and its 200 day moving average is $224.20.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 202.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 152,126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,764,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 120,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.