AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.76-$9.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.57 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

AVB stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.94. The company had a trading volume of 890,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.43 and a 200-day moving average of $224.20. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.