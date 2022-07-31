Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AVY opened at $190.46 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 49.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $246,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.