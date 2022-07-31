Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.21% of Avient worth $53,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Avient Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVNT opened at $43.15 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

