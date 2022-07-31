aWSB (aWSB) Trading Up 14% This Week

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One aWSB coin can now be bought for about $15.77 or 0.00066472 BTC on exchanges. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $96,420.51 and $50.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aWSB has traded 14% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00611713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015490 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00034852 BTC.
aWSB Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
aWSB Coin Trading
