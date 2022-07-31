aWSB (aWSB) Trading Up 14% This Week

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One aWSB coin can now be bought for about $15.77 or 0.00066472 BTC on exchanges. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $96,420.51 and $50.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aWSB has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00611713 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00034852 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

