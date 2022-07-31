Axe Price Tops $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $60,047.84 and $1.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00256444 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

