Axie Infinity Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $225.86 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for $18.53 or 0.00077986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,716.54 or 1.00019465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00130960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,796,681 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

