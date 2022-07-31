Axonics (AXNX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Axonics to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.19. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axonics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $64.87 on Friday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.