B. Riley Cuts Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target to $21.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $656.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.21. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,402,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 142,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

