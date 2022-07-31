Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €190.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($355.10) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADS stock opened at €167.80 ($171.22) on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($205.11). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €198.86.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

