BabySwap (BABY) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $19.89 million and approximately $458,457.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BabySwap has traded up 7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00607636 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037943 BTC.
BabySwap Coin Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,359,240 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
Buying and Selling BabySwap
