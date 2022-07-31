Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Baker Hughes worth $54,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of BKR opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

