Barclays Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $200.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.64.

UPS opened at $194.89 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.57.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.0% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 751.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

