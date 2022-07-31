Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.21

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2094 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Barclays has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Barclays by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.