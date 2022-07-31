Barclays Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $570.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a maintains rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $511.44.
Humana Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HUM opened at $482.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $497.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Humana
In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 63,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,860,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $263,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $3,317,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
