Barclays Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $570.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a maintains rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $511.44.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HUM opened at $482.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $497.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 63,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,860,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $263,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $3,317,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.