Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,085,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 244,685 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 203,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,077. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $141.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNED shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

