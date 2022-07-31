Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($61.94) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($83.67) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Basf Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €43.42 ($44.30) on Wednesday. Basf has a 52-week low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 52-week high of €69.52 ($70.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €45.68 and a 200-day moving average of €53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

