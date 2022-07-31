Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BAX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.66. 6,232,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $66.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

