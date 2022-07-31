Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.14.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.4 %

Baxter International stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. Baxter International has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Baxter International by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

