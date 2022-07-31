Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.45. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 4,715 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$30.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

