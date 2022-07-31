Beaufort Securities Trims Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Target Price to GBX 390

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Beaufort Securities from GBX 400 ($4.82) to GBX 390 ($4.70) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 450 ($5.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo Pacific Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 285 ($3.43).

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Up 0.3 %

APF stock opened at GBX 157.80 ($1.90) on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.67 ($2.32). The company has a market cap of £337.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,052.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58.

Anglo Pacific Group Dividend Announcement

About Anglo Pacific Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is 81.70%.

(Get Rating)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.