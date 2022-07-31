Berenberg Bank Lowers Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 350 ($4.22).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.33) to GBX 225 ($2.71) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.73) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 269 ($3.24).

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 173.30 ($2.09) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.67. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 158.80 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 302.80 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

