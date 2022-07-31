Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,487 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

