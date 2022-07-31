Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after purchasing an additional 689,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $191.69 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $175.69 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

