Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,899 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in BCE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 19,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

