Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,226,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.